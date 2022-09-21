Iran: Women-led anti-hijab protests rocks country. What we know so far

As the Supreme Court of India is listening to the petitions for upholding the right of female students in Karnataka to wear hijabs in schools, Iran is witnessing massive protests against the Hijab rules. The protests that turned violent in some parts of the country started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the “morality police" of Iran for not complying with the strict Hijab rules.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}