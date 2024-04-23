Iran-backed Hezbollah attacks Israeli army headquarters days after Tehran's ‘maximum level response’ warning
Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rockets at an Israeli army headquarters days after Tehran made a “maximum level response" warning to Israel. Iran and Israel have engaged in retaliatory attacks at each other's territories, triggering tensions in the Middle East over fears that the war between Israel and Gaza may turn into a regional war. Lebanon-based Hezbollah is a militant group which is funded by Iran.