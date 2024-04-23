Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rockets at an Israeli army headquarters days after Tehran made a “maximum level response" warning to Israel. Iran and Israel have engaged in retaliatory attacks at each other's territories, triggering tensions in the Middle East over fears that the war between Israel and Gaza may turn into a regional war. Lebanon-based Hezbollah is a militant group which is funded by Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israeli settlements in response to its war against Gaza since the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants barged into the Israeli territory, plundered a border area, killed and kidnapped hundreds.

Hezbollah has confirmed that it has sent dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting an army headquarters in northern Israel. The headquarters belonged to the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, the rocket attack on the army headquarters was in retaliation to Israeli strikes on Srifa, Rab Tlatin and Odaisseh. The Israeli military, too, has confirmed that at least 35 rockets came their way from Lebanon.

WHEN IRAN WARNED ISRAEL OF ‘MAXIMUM LEVEL RESPONSE’ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday warned Israel of an immediate and "maximum level" response if Israel acts against its interests. The Iranian warning came hours after the country destroyed some drones that were believed to be launched by Israel.

“If Israel wants to do another adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level, and will cause them to regret it. As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions," Hossein Amirabdollahian said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Iran dismissed the drone attack allegedly by Israel as “toys our children play with", it warned Tel Aviv against any major retaliation.

The Israeli drone attack came days after Iran sent a barrage of at least 300 missiles in response to the attack on its embassy compound in Damascus.

