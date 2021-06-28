Iran-backed militias threaten revenge after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

The U.S. and Iran are in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that placed limits on Tehran’s nuclear activity in exchange for lifting international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump exited the deal in 2018 and launched a pressure campaign on Iran intended to roll back its military activity in the region. Iran funds and arms militant groups throughout the Middle East, and its influence has expanded in recent years, despite U.S. pressure.

