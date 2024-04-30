Iran-based Houthi rebels launch drone attack on 4 ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as a part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping to express solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel's military actions in Gaza, Reuters reported.