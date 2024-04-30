Active Stocks
Iran-based Houthi rebels launch drone attack on 4 ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

Written By Alka Jain

Iran-backed Houthi rebels carried out a drone attack on the MSC Orion container ship in the Indian Ocean, targeting international shipping traffic to protest Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Participants took oath of allegiance to the Houthi movement during a parade in a show of force amid a standoff in the Red Sea and U.S.-led airstrikes on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters)Premium
Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as a part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping to express solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel's military actions in Gaza, Reuters reported. 

The report, citing LSEG data, stated that Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman. The ship's registered owner is Zodiac Maritime, partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. 

Since November, Houthi militants aligned with Iran have repeatedly launched drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. 

This has forced shippers to reroute cargo to more expensive and time-consuming routes around Southern Africa, raising concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas could break out and destabilize the Middle East.

The group's leader in March stated that it was enlarging its strike zone in order to stop ships connected to Israel from sailing through the Indian Ocean and reaching the Cape of Good Hope.

Houthis' spokesperson, in a television address early Tuesday, said the Iran-affiliated group also targeted the Cyclades commercial vessel as well as two U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, as per Reuters reports. 

A container ship flying the flag of Malta claimed to have been hit by three missiles on Monday while traveling from Djibouti to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to a report from the British maritime security company Ambrey. Houthis informed that the Cyclades was travelling on that path when they struck the ship. 

Meanwhile, Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from Yemen causing minor damage to the Andromeda Star oil tanker, the US Central Command confirmed on April 27.  The tanker from Primorsk, Russia, was heading to Vadinar port in Gujarat.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha. The second attack on the vessel was carried out via what is believed to be two missiles, it said. 

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST
