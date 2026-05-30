Iranian ballistic missile strike in Kuwait injures US citizens as Washington-Tehran peace deal hangs in balance

Many US citizens reportedly sustained injuries in a missile attack targeting a military base in Kuwait within the past 24 hours, as discussions at the White House on a possible extension of the ceasefire with Iran concluded without a clear outcome.

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An Iranian ballistic missile attack on a military base in Kuwait over the past also caused significant damage to two MQ-9 Reaper drones, according to Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the incident who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

The source said the missile was successfully intercepted, but debris from the interception injured around five people, including military personnel and contractors. One MQ-9 Reaper drone was destroyed, while another sustained heavy damage. Each of the drones is valued at approximately $30 million.

Trump's meeting ends without outcome on Friday The absence of any official announcement following Friday's Situation Room meeting contrasted with earlier remarks by President Donald Trump, who had indicated that an agreement could be reached soon. The developments underscored the mixed signals emerging from Washington regarding the prospects of a deal with Tehran, as the conflict entered its fourth month.

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Also Read | Trump to make final decision on Iran deal, lists 5 conditions

According to an official, Trump is prepared to support a deal only if it meets his key conditions, which include Iran ending its nuclear programme, surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, in a social media post on Friday, reiterated his position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and should reopen the Strait of Hormuz without imposing tolls. However, he did not indicate whether Tehran had accepted those conditions.

US officials had said on Thursday that negotiators reached a memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and continue discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, subject to Trump's approval.

Bessent outlines three conditions before deal is reached However, signs of uncertainty soon emerged. Hours after the announcement, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stopped short of confirming that a tentative agreement had been reached, while JD Vance told reporters that negotiators were still “going back and forth on a couple of language points.”

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Bessent identified three key conditions that must be met before any agreement can move forward: Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and abandon its nuclear programme. Meanwhile, Trump has offered varying signals on these contentious issues, leaving uncertainty over the extent of any potential compromise.

In remarks prepared for an event in California on Friday, Bessent indicated that the United States could consider easing certain sanctions on Iran, depending on how the ongoing tensions and negotiations with Tehran develop.

On the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump had earlier suggested that the US and Iran could jointly oversee maritime traffic through the waterway. However, this week he stated that no single country would control the strait, while adding that the US would “watch over” it.

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Trump has also shifted his stance on Iran’s nuclear programme. He previously maintained that only a permanent suspension would be acceptable, but more recently told reporters that a 20-year pause in the programme would be “enough.”

Iran says no trust in US' ‘words’ Iran's position in the negotiations remains unclear. On Friday, Iranian state media reported that the memorandum of understanding had not yet been finalised and had undergone revisions in recent days.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed scepticism about the process, saying Iran had “no trust in guarantees or words” and that “no action will be taken before the other side acts.”

Trump has repeatedly said he will not agree to a deal that he considers unfavourable, even as he rejects suggestions that the conflict has turned into the type of prolonged military entanglement he has often criticised.

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The confrontation, which Trump previously described as an “excursion,” has now extended well beyond the originally projected timeframe of four to six weeks.

The latest developments reflect a recurring pattern in negotiations, with both sides at times indicating that an agreement is within reach, only to later highlight disagreements over the same unresolved issues.

The shifting rhetoric has created volatility in financial markets. However, optimism about a possible extension of the ceasefire has continued to support investor sentiment, helping stocks move closer to a record run of weekly gains despite occasional attacks in the region.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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