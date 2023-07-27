Iranian chess player Sara Khadem, who competed without a hijab and faced threats, has been granted citizenship by Spain. She had moved to Spain in 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued against her in Iran.
As Iran's moral police comes back to life despite rampant protests for months following custodial death of one Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Chess player Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, better known as Sara Khadem received her citizenship from Spain.
The Moral Police with the backing of the Iranian authorities were seen abck on streets, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.
Khadem had moved to Spain in January, 2023, after she competed without a hijab and had an arrest warrant issued against her. Spain on Wednesday informed that they have granted Khadem citizenship.
Sara Khadem, took part in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships held in Kazakhstan in late December without the headscarf that is mandatory under Iran's strict Islamic dress codes.
Iran had ordered Khadem not to return to her homeland.
Sara Khadem, a 25 year old chess player from Iran, born in 1997, had been receiving threats asking her not to come back to Iran, Reuters reported citing people familiar of the happening.
Khadem's relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats.
The phone calls led to organisers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem's hotel room, the source said.
Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website.
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing became a flashpoint during the unrest that swept Iran when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police in mid-September.
The protests in Iran mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life. Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.
The 26-year-old has told Reuters she had no regrets over her gesture in support of the protest movement against her country's clerical leadership.
Spain's official gazette said the cabinet approved granting Khadem citizenship on Tuesday "taking into account the special circumstances" of her case.
