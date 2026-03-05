Iranian cleric calls for ‘Trump’s blood’ as Iran-Israel-US conflict enters sixth day; Gulf nations on edge

Iran–US conflict news: An Iranian cleric on Thursday called for the “shedding” of blood from Israelis and US President Donald Trump as the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran entered its sixth day on 5 March, with tensions persisting across Gulf nations.

Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli called for “the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump’s blood”, the Associated Press reported, citing his statement.

“We are now on the verge of a great test and must be careful to fully preserve this unity and this alliance,” he said. “The Imam of the time says: Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,” the ayatollah added, according to AP.

Iran-US conflict On Thursday, Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks at Israeli and American bases and threatened that the United States would “bitterly regret” torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, while Israel said it had begun a “large-scale” attack on Tehran, according to the AP report.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US Navy of committing an “atrocity at sea” for allegedly sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, which killed at least 87 Iranian sailors. “Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” he said on social media.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Iran's fresh wave of attacks comes days after the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on the Islamic Republic on 28 February 2026. Hours later, the same day, Iran launched retaliatory strikes – with explosions reported across Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait, among other key Middle Eastern hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

The Islamic Republic's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was reportedly killed in the strikes.

The Israeli military said it had hit 80 targets in Lebanon linked to the Hezbollah group over the past 24 hours and that a wave of strikes on Iran had hit long-range ballistic missile launch sites and other targets, according to a report by AP.

Over 1000 killed, says report To date, over 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, AP reported, citing officials in those countries.

The conflict has also abruptly disrupted the supply of the world’s oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a drone crashed on Thursday near the airport in Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani exclave bordering northern Iran and separated from the rest of the country by Armenia. Another drone fell near a school, injuring two civilians, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

(with inputs from AP)