Iranian court upholds one-year prison sentence against acclaimed director Jafar Panahi

Tehran’s Revolutionary Court has upheld a one-year prison sentence imposed on renowned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, rejecting his appeal against a conviction linked to allegations of propaganda activities against the Iranian state.
The decision marks the latest development in the long-running legal and political challenges faced by the award-winning director, whose work has earned international acclaim while frequently drawing scrutiny from Iranian authorities.
According to reports from Tehran, Panahi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, announced during a press briefing on Sunday that the court had rejected the filmmaker’s appeal against the sentence handed down in December. Panahi had been sentenced in absentia after being found guilty on charges of engaging in propaganda activities against the state.
Legal avenues remain open to the director. Nili said the ruling can now be appealed before the Tehran Provincial Court of Appeal within twenty days. As a result, the latest court decision does not mean Panahi will be immediately incarcerated.
The ruling comes only months after Panahi returned to Iran at the end of March following international travel connected to the promotion of his latest film, “It Was Just An Accident.” The production reached the nomination stage as France’s official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, further cementing the director’s reputation on the global cinema stage.
Panahi is widely regarded as one of Iran’s most influential contemporary filmmakers. Over the course of his career, he has received international recognition for works including “The Circle,” “Offside,” “This is Not a Film,” “Taxi” and “No Bears.” His films have often explored social issues and individual freedoms, themes that have occasionally placed him at odds with the authorities.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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