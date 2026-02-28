Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks: Report

The defence minister of Iran, Amir Nasirzadeh, and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The development comes after the Israeli military said it struck several locations in Tehran on Saturday morning, where senior Iranian officials were assembled, as part of its attack, AFP reported.

"The attack this morning was carried out simultaneously at several sites in Tehran, where senior officials in Iran's political-security echelon had gathered," the news portal quoted the military's statement posted on X, without confirming the results.