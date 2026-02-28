Subscribe

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks: Report

Iranian defence minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Livemint
Updated28 Feb 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Advertisement
An interception after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran, in northern Israel February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL
An interception after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran, in northern Israel February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

The defence minister of Iran, Amir Nasirzadeh, and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The development comes after the Israeli military said it struck several locations in Tehran on Saturday morning, where senior Iranian officials were assembled, as part of its attack, AFP reported.

Advertisement

"The attack this morning was carried out simultaneously at several sites in Tehran, where senior officials in Iran's political-security echelon had gathered," the news portal quoted the military's statement posted on X, without confirming the results.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldIranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks: Report
Read Next Story