Iranian FM Araghchi slams US' regional summit with 12 countries, says ‘outsiders cannot even protect themselves’

Hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had convened a regional security dialogue in Bahrain with 12 countries, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the meeting, saying that "outsiders cannot even protect themselves."

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear. Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves. Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference.”

Iranian leaders slam US CENTCOM's regional summit Before Araghchi lashed out at the regional summit in Manama, Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, also hit out at CENTCOM over its meeting with military officials of the 12 countries. He rejected the West's attempt to allegedly dictate security frameworks in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM. A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf. The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the U.S. withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities—not under the military umbrella of America."

US CENTCOM holds regional security dialogue On Wednesday (local time), the US Central Command led a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force that saw participation from regional defence leaders of 12 countries.

In a post on X, the US CENTCOM wrote, "The United States and regional partners operate the world’s most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East. In January, CENTCOM and regional countries established a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell for sharing information and threat warnings as well as responding to contingencies."

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper met with senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, and discussed the ongoing security environment and opportunities to boost defense collaboration in the region. CENTCOM added that the defense leaders also stressed their commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been the sticking point in negotiations between the US and Iran.

Iran warned oil tankers to use approved routes in Hormuz On Thursday (local time), Tehran's joint military command warned all oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz must use approved routes or face a “forceful response," AP reported. The move is likely to stir tensions once again over the strategic waterway.

A statement from the joint military command said, "Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels."

AP reported that while there's no clarity on what sparked Tehran's warning about oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, US CENTCOM's statement on a meeting with military officials from the Middle Eastern countries in Bahrain that said “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce" through the strait could have irked Iran.

Tehran also warned against interference from the US forces in the Strait of Hormuz and said it "will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction.”