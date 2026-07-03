Iranian FM Araghchi slams US' regional summit with 12 countries, says ‘outsiders cannot even protect themselves’

Hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had convened a regional security dialogue in Bahrain with 12 countries, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the meeting, saying that "outsiders cannot even protect themselves."

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear. Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves. Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference.”

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Iranian leaders slam US CENTCOM's regional summit Before Araghchi lashed out at the regional summit in Manama, Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, also hit out at CENTCOM over its meeting with military officials of the 12 countries. He rejected the West's attempt to allegedly dictate security frameworks in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

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In a post on X, he wrote, "Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM. A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf. The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the U.S. withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities—not under the military umbrella of America."

US CENTCOM holds regional security dialogue On Wednesday (local time), the US Central Command led a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force that saw participation from regional defence leaders of 12 countries.

In a post on X, the US CENTCOM wrote, "The United States and regional partners operate the world’s most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East. In January, CENTCOM and regional countries established a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell for sharing information and threat warnings as well as responding to contingencies."

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CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper met with senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, and discussed the ongoing security environment and opportunities to boost defense collaboration in the region. CENTCOM added that the defense leaders also stressed their commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been the sticking point in negotiations between the US and Iran.

Iran warned oil tankers to use approved routes in Hormuz On Thursday (local time), Tehran's joint military command warned all oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz must use approved routes or face a “forceful response," AP reported. The move is likely to stir tensions once again over the strategic waterway.

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A statement from the joint military command said, "Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels."

AP reported that while there's no clarity on what sparked Tehran's warning about oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, US CENTCOM's statement on a meeting with military officials from the Middle Eastern countries in Bahrain that said “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce" through the strait could have irked Iran.

Tehran also warned against interference from the US forces in the Strait of Hormuz and said it "will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction.”

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The warning from the Islamic Republic came days after US negotiators engaged in indirect talks with the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, in Doha.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.