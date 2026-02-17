Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran, US talks ‘more constructive’ — Here's what happened

Iran and the United States reached agreement on “a set of guiding principles” intended to pave the way for a wider deal during talks in Geneva on Tuesday, according to Iran’s top diplomat, following a series of mutual military threats, as reported by AFP.

Mediated by Oman, the discussions sought to prevent potential US military action to restrict Iran’s nuclear program, while Tehran pressed for the removal of US sanctions that are severely affecting its economy.

Iran's supreme leader had warned earlier in the day that the country had the ability to sink a US warship recently deployed to the region, while US President Donald Trump alluded the day before to unspecified "consequences" should the two sides fail to strike a deal, AFP reported.

Here's what Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi said “Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV after Tuesday's talks, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.

He added that once both sides had come up with draft texts for an agreement, “the drafts would be exchanged and a date for a third round (of talks) would be set”.

Araghchi acknowledged, however, that it "will take time to narrow" the gap between both countries' positions.

Omani FM said ‘good progress…’ Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the two sides had made “good progress”, but likewise cautioned “much work is left to be done”, as reported by AFP.

Trump has repeatedly warned of military action against Iran pressure, and Washington has deployed two aircraft carriers to the region. Satellite images showed that the first, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrying nearly 80 aircraft, was stationed roughly 700 kilometres (435 miles) off the Iranian coast as of Sunday.

Its location puts at least a dozen US F-35s and F-18 fighter jets within striking distance. A second carrier was dispatched over the weekend.

“I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” Trump told reporters ahead of the talks.

But Khamenei followed up with tough talk of his own after the negotiations began, saying Iran possessed weapons able to sink an American warship.

"We constantly hear that they have sent a warship towards Iran. A warship is certainly a dangerous weapon, but even more dangerous is the weapon capable of sinking it," he said in a speech, as reported by AFP.

He added that Trump would not succeed in destroying the Islamic republic.

Iran has insisted the talks be limited to the nuclear issue, though Washington has previously pushed for other topics to be discussed, including Tehran's ballistic missiles programme and support for armed groups in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei on Tuesday said the lifting of sanctions must be an integral part of any deal.

- War games - Iran has also sought to display its military might, with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps beginning a series of war games on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz to prepare for “potential security and military threats”, Iranian state TV said.

Iranian leaders have frequently warned they could shut the Strait, a vital corridor for oil and gas transport. On Tuesday, state TV announced that Tehran would close sections of the waterway for “safety” during military exercises.

This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 16, 2026, shows a boat firing a missile during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Gulf. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on February 16 began a series of military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, on the eve of talks with the United States. (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP)

A prior diplomatic effort fell apart last year after Israel carried out unexpected attacks on Iran in June, sparking a 12-day conflict during which the United States briefly joined in bombing Iranian nuclear facilities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday: "We're hopeful there's a deal."

His counterpart Araghchi had said before the talks that he too had come to "Geneva with real ideas" for a deal, but added there would be no “submission before threats”.

The West fears Iran's nuclear programme is aimed at making a bomb, which Tehran denies.

Araghchi met in Geneva on Monday with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, "for deep technical discussion".

Washington has dispatched Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Geneva.

On Friday, Trump had said a change of government in Iran would be the "best thing that could happen".

Ali Fathollah-Nejad, director of the Berlin-based Centre for Middle East and Global Order, said Iran was faced with an “existential dilemma”.

"Giving in to US demands could bring sanctions relief that it would desperately need to stabilise the regime and fund its repressive apparatus," he told AFP.