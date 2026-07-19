Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi says security breach behind bombing of Ali Khamenei’s residence ‘may still exist’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has acknowledged that the security breach that enabled the bombing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's residence during the opening phase of the war remains unresolved, describing it as a vulnerability that "probably still exists."

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Speaking in a Persian-language television interview, Araghchi said the February 28 strike was made possible because attackers had precise knowledge of Khamenei's schedule and the high-level meetings taking place at the compound.

"They knew that the Leader (Ali Khamenei) was in the office every morning. As I understand it, the command center meeting was also being held two or three buildings away, and they chose exactly that moment. The Intelligence Ministry's meeting was also taking place at that time," Araghchi said.

"Therefore, the attack on the Leader's office happened because of a security vulnerability, and that vulnerability probably still exists."

Attack targeted high-level leadership meeting Araghchi said he had warned President Masoud Pezeshkian on the morning of February 28 that "the atmosphere is war" before meeting senior Khamenei aide Ali Asghar Mir Hijazi around 9 a.m.

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Shortly afterward, Israeli forces struck the Tehran compound where Khamenei was attending a high-level meeting.

According to Araghchi, multiple strategic meetings were underway simultaneously.

"Holding simultaneous meetings was not unusual in those days, but the enemy's knowledge of these meetings was the result of an information breach that probably still exists."

The strikes killed Khamenei and many senior Iranian military commanders, dealing a major blow to Iran's command structure.

'War was certain,' says foreign minister Araghchi said Iran entered negotiations with the United States despite believing another military confrontation was inevitable.

"I was certain (war would happen again)... our military forces were certain; we ourselves were certain."

He said the purpose of resuming diplomacy was to ensure Iran could not later be accused of refusing negotiations.

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"Because we were certain, we said one or two rounds of negotiation should take place. Perhaps the other side would back down from the zero-enrichment demand, though that was unlikely."

"If they didn't, we would have our justification. No one, not the international community, not people at home, could then say it was our fault, that we should have negotiated. That was the philosophy behind our entry into negotiations."

Rejects criticism over diplomacy Responding to criticism from political rivals that negotiations weakened Iran's position, Araghchi dismissed suggestions that talks had damaged his credibility.

"I don't accept that."

"We are not here to do something for our own personal credibility or to preserve our own reputation."

“I am the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. My responsibility is to preserve the interests of the Islamic Republic, not my personal reputation.”

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Supreme Leader has final say on war and peace Araghchi also reiterated that ultimate authority over decisions related to war and ceasefires lies with Iran's Supreme Leader.

"The Supreme National Security Council is responsible for assessing the situation regarding war or a ceasefire, but the final decision rests with the Supreme Leader."

He added that Iran resumed negotiations after Washington renewed its demand that Tehran abandon uranium enrichment and warned of possible military action.

"The decision was made to restart negotiations to make clear that Iran had exhausted diplomatic options."

Comments on Mojtaba Khamenei During the interview, Araghchi also addressed speculation surrounding Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he has never met him personally.

"Only a handful of people have met him," Araghchi said.

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