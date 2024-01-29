Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday visited Islamabad at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This diplomatic engagement took place amidst tension in relations following recent reciprocal strikes between the two countries. Upon landing at the Nur Khan airbase, the Iranian Foreign Minister was received by Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia.

In a post on X, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch wrote, "Foreign Minister of Iran H.Amirabdollahian has arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. He was received at the Nur Khan airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Rahim Hayat."

While on his visit, Abdollahian is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with his Pakistani counterpart Jilani and the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, to restore and improve bilateral relations.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar," Baloch said.

Efforts are underway between Islamabad and Tehran to ease tensions following recent missile attacks on militant hideouts in their border regions. In response to the Iranian attack, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and prevented Tehran's envoy from returning to the country, citing the incident as an "unprovoked and blatant breach" of its sovereignty.

The Pakistan Army, in an official statement, announced the successful targeting of “terrorist militant organizations," specifically naming the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

As reported by AP, the Baluch Liberation Army, known for its absence of religious affiliations and engagement in attacks against Pakistani security forces and Chinese interests, is believed to be taking refuge in Iran. Similarly, the Balochistan Liberation Front shares a nationalist orientation.

This operation carried out based on intelligence, was codenamed “Marg Bar Sarmachar," which translates in Farsi to ‘death to the guerrillas.’

Pakistan's Baluchistan province, as well as Iran's neighbouring Sistan and Baluchestan province, have faced a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades.

As reported by AP, Jaish al-Adl, the Sunni separatist group that came under Iran's attack on January 16, is thought to be based in Pakistan and is known for launching attacks against Iranian security forces. On the other hand, the Baluch Liberation Army, established in 2000 and responsible for attacks against Pakistani security forces and Chinese infrastructure projects, is suspected to have sought refuge in Iran.

In 2018, the Chinese consulate in Karachi faced an attack when three assailants attempted to enter, resulting in the death of four individuals. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, citing “we have been seeing the Chinese as an oppressor, along with Pakistani forces".

Balochistan, despite its abundance of minerals, natural gas, and coal, remains the most economically disadvantaged region in Pakistan. This disparity has led to persistent political unrest. Baloch nationalists have garnered support by alleging that Islamabad follows exploitative policies, neglecting to provide the region with its fair share of resources and opportunities.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-kilometer (560-mile) border, characterized by lawlessness, allowing for the free movement of smugglers and militants. This border region is also significant for global opium shipments originating from Afghanistan.

The recent cross-border attacks raise concerns about the military preparedness of both nations, particularly in terms of their radar and air defence systems.

For Pakistan, these systems hold strategic importance due to perpetual tensions with India, its nuclear-armed adversary. Meanwhile, Iran relies on similar systems to safeguard against potential strikes from the United States, its primary geopolitical foe.

The situation introduces complex geopolitical dynamics, as Pakistan's military employs fighter jets from the US, China, and France—meaning that some of these foreign weapons were likely used in the recent attacks. Beijing, which urged restraint, has substantial development interests in Gwadar port in Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

Meanwhile, the ministry said in a statement, “Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today. Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. The Foreign Minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation."

