Iranian leader Khamenei bans imports of US, British COVID-19 vaccines

Iranian leader Khamenei bans imports of US, British COVID-19 vaccines1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 04:09 PM IST
- 'Sometimes they want to test vaccines on other nations ... If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country,' the leader said
- Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Iran's government on Friday from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain.
"Imports of US and British vaccines into the country are forbidden. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now," Khamenei said in a live televised speech.
Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Mumbai old cabs get 6 more months to fix roof-top indicators2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Two Chinese cities sealed off to control fresh coronavirus outbreak2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
"I have no confidence in them. Sometimes they want to test vaccines on other nations ... If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country."
Iran, the country that has been worst hit by the novel coronavirus in the Middle East, launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, saying it could help Iran defeat the pandemic despite US sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines.
However, Khamenei praised Iran's efforts to develop domestic vaccines but said Iran could obtain vaccines "from other reliable places". He gave no details but China and Russia are both allies of Iran.
"I'm not optimistic about France either because of their history of infected blood," Khamenei said, referring to the country's contaminated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.