Iranian media says tanker exploded in Strait of Hormuz after mine strike; Oman talks on shipping route move forward

Iranian media reported on Sunday (July 26) that an oil tanker exploded after allegedly striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Muscat over the management of the strategic waterway.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the vessel had deviated from a shipping route designated by Iranian authorities before colliding with a sea mine.

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Tasnim described the vessel as a "rogue" oil tanker and said Tehran had repeatedly warned that ships departing from the approved navigation corridor would "bear the consequences themselves." Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the reported incident.

The reported explosion comes as Iran said it had made progress in talks with neighbouring Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for oil and gas shipments.

Iran-Oman talks on Hormuz Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said deputy foreign ministers from Iran and Oman held several rounds of negotiations in Tehran on Friday and Saturday.

According to Baqaei, the discussions focused on establishing "common principles and operational mechanisms" to ensure the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of both countries.

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He described the negotiations as "useful" and said progress had been achieved, adding that technical and political consultations between the two sides were continuing.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint in the confrontation between Tehran and Washington, with the waterway serving as a critical route for global energy supplies.

Last month, Iran and Oman also agreed to discuss the possibility of introducing service fees for ships transiting the strait, a proposal opposed by the United States.

US pauses strikes to allow diplomacy The United States paused its bombing campaign against Iran for a second straight night after carrying out strikes over 13 consecutive nights.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Donald Trump was giving diplomacy "a little bit of room."

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"He's giving talks some space," Waltz told Fox News, without providing details on the negotiations.

The Pentagon also halted bombing operations over the weekend, while there were no reports of fresh Iranian attacks on neighbouring countries.

According to reports, Trump has temporarily stepped back from plans to expand military operations amid concerns about escalating the conflict, pressure on US weapons stockpiles, energy markets and regional stability.

Houthi attacks widen regional conflict Although fighting between the US and Iran slowed over the weekend, tensions spread elsewhere in the region.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Aramco-linked facilities in Jizan and Yanbu along the Red Sea coast.

Saudi authorities issued temporary emergency warnings before later saying the immediate danger had passed. A Saudi-led coalition subsequently carried out strikes against Houthi positions.

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The escalation threatens Saudi Arabia's alternative oil export routes through the Red Sea at a time when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted.

Iran accuses Ukraine of attacking merchant vessel Iran also accused Ukraine of attacking one of its merchant ships in the Caspian Sea.

According to Iran's foreign ministry, the strike caused an explosion aboard the vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another.

The accusation followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukrainian forces had carried out long-range strikes targeting vessels allegedly involved in transporting military cargo linked to Iran and Russia.

Iran summoned Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran and condemned the attack as a "hostile and criminal act."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged the European Union and the United Nations Security Council to respond firmly to the incident.

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Concerns over global energy supplies persist The Strait of Hormuz remains the world's most important oil transit chokepoint, carrying roughly one-fifth of global crude supplies.

Meanwhile, renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure have also raised concerns about disruptions along the Red Sea shipping route, another key energy corridor.

Brent crude has surged sharply over the past two weeks amid fears that prolonged instability in the Gulf and Red Sea could further disrupt global oil supplies.