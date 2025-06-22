Iranian media threatens US after strikes on nuclear sites: ‘Every American is a legitimate target’

The United States’ coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — have ignited a new wave of hostilities, with Iranian state media declaring that “every American citizen and soldier in the region” is now a “legitimate target.”

The remarks came hours after President Donald Trump authorised the high-profile assault as part of Operation Midnight Hammer, signaling a major escalation in US-Iran-Israel tensions.

State media issues stark warning During a broadcast on IRIB, Iran’s state television network, a commentator as per multiple reports warned of retaliation, saying: “You started it, and we’ll finish it.”

A map showing major US military bases in the Middle East was aired simultaneously, including facilities in Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE. The warning continued: “The battle has just begun, Mr. Trump! Now you talk of peace? We will deal with you in a way that makes you understand the consequences of recklessness.”

Iran’s Government condemns the strikes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a condemnation and threat of retaliation: “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations.”

He added: “Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

Nuclear sites hit Iran acknowledged that the nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were struck. Despite Iran’s claim of “peaceful nuclear development,” the facilities had been enriching uranium at levels near weapons-grade, according to the IAEA.

Trump warns Iran: Retaliation will bring more strikes Amid growing concerns of a broader regional war, the Trump administration signaled a willingness to return to the negotiating table with Iran. “Let’s meet directly,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the sentiment, telling reporters that the US “does not seek war.”

However, Tehran dismissed the overture, declaring that the window for diplomacy had closed and reaffirming its right to self-defense.