Iranian missile strikes near Microsoft office in Israel's Beer Sheva: Report

Fires reportedly erupted in a street in Israel's southern city of Beer Sheva on Friday, after Iranian missile struck close to a tech park that houses a Microsoft office.

Israel and Iran have been bombarding each other with missiles ever since Israel launched ballistic attacks against Iran on June 12.

Beer Sheva is in the Negev desert, where Israel’s Nevatim airbase is located.

According to CNN, a video released by Israel’s emergency services agency, Magen David Adom (MDA), showed several fires burning in a street in the southern city.

Israel police said it had received reports of the fall of munitions in the country’s Southern District in open areas, adding that there was property damage but no reports of casualties.

The report cited MDA as saying that first responders were searching buildings for people wounded after an Iranian missile struck near the tech park in Israel's Beer Sheva.

Pictures provided by MDA show extensive damage to the front of a building, as well as burning cars sending pyres of thick black smoke into the air, the report added.

“We arrived quickly at the scene with large forces – intensive care units, ambulances, and motorcycles – and saw thick smoke, cars on fire, and visible destruction in one of the buildings, along with damage to additional apartments,” MDA paramedic Dvir Ben Ze’ev said.

The MDA said it has set up triage points for workers and residents of the buildings at the tech park.

“At the same time, together with Home Front Command, the fire department, and the police, we are conducting searches in the damaged building and in the affected apartments to ensure there are no injured people left inside.”

On Thursday, a major hospital in Beer Sheva, the Soroka Medical Center, was damaged in an Iranian attack.

Israel strikes Tehran Meanwhile, Israel's military said on Friday that it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," in the eighth day of war between the two foes.

In a statement, the army said it had “completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project.”