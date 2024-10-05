Iranian missiles overwhelmed Israeli defenses at some sites, analysts say
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
- While damage was limited, Tuesday’s strike suggests Iran could cause serious pain if it hits Israel’s civilian infrastructure
DUBAI : Iran’s barrage of ballistic missiles this week appears to have overwhelmed Israel’s air defenses in some places, despite causing limited damage, said independent researchers who examined emerging satellite imagery.
