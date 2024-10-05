Iranian missiles overwhelmed Israeli defenses at some sites, analysts say

“The faster the missile, the harder it is to intercept it, that’s simple physics," said Ulrich Kühn, head of research for arms control at the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy in Hamburg, Germany. “It’s certainly much harder to defend against ballistic missiles, and even more so if there is a bulk of them coming in on a certain target, because then you have the ability to overwhelm the antimissile defenses—which is exactly what happened in Israel."