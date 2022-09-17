Iranian Police fire tear gas at protesters following woman's funeral

Despite police claiming Amini – detained on Tuesday after Iran's so-called 'morality police' found fault with her headscarf, or hijab – died due to heart attack, some protesters gathered in front of the governor's building, chanting slogans.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Protesting against the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in Tehran after her funeral ceremony, people and activists had to face tear gas on 17 September when Iranian police used it to disperse them, reported semi-official Fars news agency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Protesting against the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in Tehran after her funeral ceremony, people and activists had to face tear gas on 17 September when Iranian police used it to disperse them, reported semi-official Fars news agency.
Despite police claiming Amini – detained on Tuesday after Iran's so-called “morality police" found fault with her headscarf, or hijab – died due to heart attack, some protesters gathered in front of the governor's building, chanting slogans.
Despite police claiming Amini – detained on Tuesday after Iran's so-called “morality police" found fault with her headscarf, or hijab – died due to heart attack, some protesters gathered in front of the governor's building, chanting slogans.
After this, police showed up and fired tear gas due to which the protesters dispersed. There was no immediate information about any injuries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After this, police showed up and fired tear gas due to which the protesters dispersed. There was no immediate information about any injuries.
To get a cleanchit, the police had released closed circuit footage from the police station, which they say shows the moment Amini collapsed, but close relative claim she had no history of heart disease.
To get a cleanchit, the police had released closed circuit footage from the police station, which they say shows the moment Amini collapsed, but close relative claim she had no history of heart disease.
Following the death of Amini, a outcry against the morality police from celebrities and prominent figures on social media has triggered. With the incident gaining popularity, the Iran's judiciary launched an investigation into her death.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following the death of Amini, a outcry against the morality police from celebrities and prominent figures on social media has triggered. With the incident gaining popularity, the Iran's judiciary launched an investigation into her death.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per details, the Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs.
As per details, the Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs.
After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code.
This has been criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This has been criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests since 2017, the authorities have adopted tougher measures.
With dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests since 2017, the authorities have adopted tougher measures.
Even the Iranian hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and lashes of women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.
Even the Iranian hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and lashes of women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.