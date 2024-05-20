Iranian president Raisi, a hard-liner with supreme leader’s backing, dies at 63
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST
SummaryRaisi was killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran hours after meeting Azerbaijan’s leader.
Ebrahim Raisi, who died on Sunday, rose to power as Iran’s eighth president, overseeing the country’s worsening relationship with the West and a harsh crackdown on civil rights at home during the largest protest movement in decades. He was 63.
