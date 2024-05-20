Raisi didn’t serve in the military during Iran’s eight-year long war with Iraq in the 1980s, another contrast to some of his predecessors. Instead, he had a long career in the judicial system, including as a prosecutor, during which time he earned a reputation as a hard-liner with little patience for political dissent. Before becoming president, he was known to Iranians for his role in a 1988 commission that condemned thousands of political prisoners to death.