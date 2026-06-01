Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submits resignation to Supreme Leader, cites takeover by IRGC commanders: Report

As the US and Iran continue to work towards achieving a draft agreement following the three-month-long conflict, Tehran's President Masoud Pezeshkian resigned from his post on Sunday (local time) and submitted an official letter to the office of the Supreme Leader.

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Citing a source, Iran International reported the development, adding that the letter was sent on Sunday. In it, Pezeshkian emphasized that he and the government have effectively been excluded from major and crucial decision-making processes in the Islamic Republic, adding that the vacuum created by this situation has enabled hardline factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to take control of affairs.

Also Read | Pezeshkian says ready to sacrifice life for Iran as Trump's deadline nears

Unable to run the govt, carry responsibilities: Pezeshkian The Iranian president noted that under such circumstances, he is unable to run the government and carry on with his legal responsibilities, and for that reason, has requested to step down immediately.

It remains unclear if Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, will accept Pezeshkian's resignation, but the report suggests that the contents of the letter point to a deep and unprecedented rift at the highest levels of power.

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Tensions between Iranian govt, IRGC The development comes after months of tensions between the Iranian government and Tehran's military-security institutions. It was previously reported that the IRGC has gradually curbed many presidential powers and effectively taken control of key parts of the government.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the situation has pushed Pezeshkian's administration into a political and administrative stalemate, hindering progress in diplomatic talks and delaying planned cabinet reshuffles and reforms.

Pezeshkian brands IRGC escalation ‘madness’ Earlier in May, Iran International, citing sources, reported growing clashes between Pezeshkian and the Islamic Republic's military leadership over the 4 May escalation in the Persian Gulf and attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to sources familiar with discussions in Tehran, Pezeshkian has reportedly voiced deep frustration over actions taken by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), headed by Ahmad Vahidi. He is said to have condemned missile and drone attacks on the UAE as “completely irresponsible,” arguing that they were carried out without the government's knowledge or approval.

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The sources said Pezeshkian characterized the IRGC's strategy of increasing tensions with regional countries as “madness” and warned that it could lead to consequences that may be impossible to reverse.

Also Read | Trump sent proposed Iran deal back with changes: Report

With the situation deteriorating and concerns growing over the possibility of renewed conflict, Pezeshkian has reportedly sought an urgent meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei to push for an immediate end to IRGC attacks on Gulf states and to avert further escalation.

Pezeshkian shares cryptic message Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian president shared a cryptic message on his official X account. Pezeshkian wrote, "Confronting major challenges without enduring hardships is impossible. Crossing this rugged and winding path is only possible through public awareness and cooperation. We must explain the existing realities to the people so that all segments of society participate in solving problems. This shared pain will never be healed separately."

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US-Iran peace deal The development comes at a crucial time in US-Iran peace talks. Last week, US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, announced that an agreement with Iran is "largely negotiated," signalling that the end of the war is nearing. However, the two sides have yet to come to common ground. On Friday, Trump held a two-hour meeting, suggesting that he would make a "final determination" on the draft proposal that Tehran sent, but the Situation Room meeting concluded without any substantial decision.

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On Sunday, the US president described Iranian officials as "very tough negotiators" and emphasized that the United States is taking a patient approach to securing a broader agreement, Fox News reported.

In April, Trump also said the regime was "seriously fractured," citing the country's internal divisions as one reason for extending the ceasefire indefinitely one day before the previous agreement was set to expire.

Key Takeaways The resignation signals a significant shift in Iranian politics and may impact ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

Pezeshkian's departure reflects the increasing power of the IRGC over the Iranian government.

Internal divisions within Iran's leadership could lead to further instability in the region.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.