Iranian President Pezeshkian says Tehran will ‘immediately’ reciprocate if US returns to June MoU commitments

Days after the United States and Iran exchanged fire for the first time in a month, raising the risk of renewed tensions in the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said that Tehran would "immediately" reciprocate if Washington returned to a June deal aimed at ending their war.

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Iranian leaders ask US to honour June MoU Pezeshkian made these remarks at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. State media quoted him saying,"I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action."

He further said, "The attacks carried out by the United States and the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran on June 13, 2025, and February 28, 2026, were a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, against the principle of prohibition of the use of force, and against the right to life."

Earlier on Monday (local time), Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the "United States must return to its commitments and to what its president signed under the deal," AFP reported.

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US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June aimed at ending the conflict. The agreement also paved the way for a 60-day negotiation period to permanently end the conflict. However, weeks later, the two sides resumed attacks, with the US enforcing its naval blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran closing the Strait of Hormuz, which has been a key point of contention between the two sides since negotiations began.

According to reports, the Islamic Republic has maintained its closure of the strategic waterway while stating that it would return to its commitments under the deal, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington did the same.

Pezeshkian slams breach of international law Speaking at the 26th SCO Summit, Pezeshkian highlighted Tehran’s “brilliant record” of honouring international commitments and treaties, while cautioning that unilateral actions, military force, unlawful sanctions and geopolitical rivalry were undermining stability in the region and beyond, ANI reported.

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Pezeshkian said the latest developments in West Asia, particularly in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank, demonstrated how ignoring international law and relying on force and coercion could endanger national security and undermine regional and global stability. He said the attacks on Iran caused significant loss of life, including strikes that hit a school in Minab and a stadium in Lamerd in Fars Province.

Before departing for Bishkek, Pezeshkian said that Tehran does not seek war but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He noted that instability in the region is detrimental to all nations, stressing the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

His comments came a day after the US President told Fox News that "there will be a response" to the Iranian attacks, while later telling reporters in the Oval Office that the renewed strikes did not amount to a return to full-scale war.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.