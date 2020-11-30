Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a veteran scientist who worked on nuclear and defense projects, was killed outside Tehran

Iranian scientist was killed remotely, security official says

Patrick Sykes , Bloomberg

'The enemy used a completely new, professional and specialized method and technique,' said head of Iran’s national security council, adding that 'the operation was very complex and used electronic devices, and no one was present at the scene'