Parastoo Ahmadi, the Iranian singer, was reportedly flogged 74 times, along with four members of her production team, after they were convicted of "offending public decency", local media reported on Monday (local time).

According to reports, the punishment of 74 lashes each was carried out in Qom on Monday, the singer's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, told the Emtedad news website.

Also Read | Iranian singer performs without hijab in YouTube concert, arrested

Here's what we know about the flogging of Parastoo Ahmadi A court in the city had handed down the sentences in June, finding all five guilty of sharing online material it deemed “obscene and immoral”. The case stemmed from a video in which Ahmadi was seen singing without a hijab, accompanied by male musicians.

The reportedly "obscene" video was posted on YouTube in December 2024. Apart from the flogging, the five were also banned for two years from participating in artistic and musical activities. Additionally, they were barred from leaving Iran.

Previous reports indicated that nine people, including Ahmadi, musicians and production crew members, had been sentenced in connection with the case. However, it remains unclear whether the four others have also been flogged.

Case background The case against Ahmadi and others stemmed from a performance that she filmed and released on YouTube, in which she sang alongside male musicians without wearing the mandatory hijab. The performance was recorded at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, an old travellers’ stop near Qom. In the video, Ahmadi is seen singing on a dimly lit stage adorned with a large Persian carpet, with no audience present.

She was seen wearing a long black dress, with her hair uncovered, in defiance of the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab rules. The video went viral and was widely viewed online, drawing attention to restrictions on women performers in the country.

Following the video's release and the widespread attention it received, Iran's judiciary took notice of the performance, terming it a violation of Tehran's legal and religious standards. Subsequently, authorities opened a case against Ahmadi and members of her production team.

The performance was also described as an "illegal concert" by Mizan news agency, a judiciary-affiliated portal, which said the group had not complied with the country's legal and religious standards.

Ahmadi and members of her group were sentenced to 74 lashes each in June. The punishment was reportedly upheld following an appeal in September.

Human rights organisations, Western govts criticise flogging In October, Amnesty International called on Iran to abandon the planned punishment, condemning flogging as cruel, inhuman and degrading. Separately, human rights organisations and Western governments have also criticised flogging, describing it as torture and a violation of international law.

Iran's hijab rules became a flashpoint: What we know Iran's mandatory rule requiring women to cover their hair in public became a major flashpoint in 2022, when the country witnessed widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.

The demonstrations led to widespread demands for greater freedoms for women, including the freedom to decide whether to wear the hijab.