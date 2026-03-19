Iranian top leaders killed, Supreme Leader missing – Who’s really in charge?

A wave of targeted strikes in Iran has killed top leaders, including security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. And, the newly named Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is out of public view. Analysts cited by The New York Post say hardline IRGC commanders now hold real power, shaping Iran’s leadership amid growing political and military turmoil.

This shift reflects a broader trend in which Iran’s political institutions are overshadowed by military influence.

Here’s who’s really leading Iran as the country’s leadership faces unprecedented turmoil.

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Yigal Carmon, president of the Middle East Media Research Institute in Israel, as per The Post said potential successors would need to align closely with the military establishment: “They need someone who will go with them, who will move with them, who will collaborate with them.” He added: “He’s not a competitor with them. He will work with them.”

Successors: Hardliners in focus Sadiq Larijani, brother of Ali Larijani, has emerged as a leading contender, according to The Post report.

Janatan Sayeh,an Iran analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said: “Sadiq would be the likely candidate,” citing his clerical standing and role within Iran’s advisory bodies.

Another possible contender reportedly is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, known for his strong ties to the IRGC and influence within Iran’s political system.

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