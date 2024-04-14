Iran-Israel attack: Netizens back with Nostradamus prophecy, wonder if it's sign of 'World War 3'
“Iran attacks Israel, could this be the beginning of WWWIII or The Prophecies of Nostradamus coming true,” a social media user posted on X on Sunday.
The internet is flooded with "World War 3" posts, referring to the latest drone and missile attack launched by the Iranian army against Israel. Many on social media also wondered if "the prophecies of Nostradamus are coming true".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message