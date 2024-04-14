“Iran attacks Israel, could this be the beginning of WWWIII or The Prophecies of Nostradamus coming true,” a social media user posted on X on Sunday.

The internet is flooded with "World War 3" posts, referring to the latest drone and missile attack launched by the Iranian army against Israel. Many on social media also wondered if "the prophecies of Nostradamus are coming true". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Iran attacks Israel, could this be the beginning of WWWIII or The Prophecies of Nostradamus coming true," a user posted on X on Sunday.

Nostradamus was a 16th-century French astrologer, physician, and seer. He is known for his book Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), which is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that allegedly predict future events. Because of their cryptic style and content, the prophecies created much controversy in the past, and are still well known today.

One such prophesy of Nostradamus is under the spotlight amid Iran's attack on Israel in the Middle East. "Iran’s attack on Israel brings back Nostradamus's eerie 2024 prediction of naval war. World War 3," said one social media user.

Another added, "As predicted by Nostradamus, the 3rd world war will be triggered from ASIA and with this Iran nuking of Israel, it could well be the start of it by the time countries start taking sides.

What had Nostradamus predicted? According to the Hindustan Times, a translated verse from Nostradamus's book reads, "Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread". It's now speculated that this statement is related to the tensions between China and Taiwan, but recent attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea look more relevant.

This is not the first time that a prophecy by Nostradamus is going viral. Earlier in March, when Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, had annoounced that she was having treatment for cancer. According to reports, the prophet had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the bombing of Hiroshima and the rise of Napoleon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'World War 3' Many on social media wondered if Iran's attack on Israel is "a sign of World War III". A post read, "If World War 3 breaks and there are two sides: 1. Russia, China, Iran, Yemen, North Korea; 2. NATO, United States, Israel, and the UK".

The Iranian army said its drone and missile attack on Israel, in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran's Damascus consulate, "was completed successfully from last night [April 13] to this morning".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed early Sunday (April 14) that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!