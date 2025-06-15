Iran-Israel conflict: Govt issues advisory for all Indian nationals, shares helpline numbers, Telegram link

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict becoming tense, the Embassy of India in Iran issued advisory for all Indians residing in Gulf country.

The Embassy of India in Iran has issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communications with the Indian nationals currently in Iran.

Sharing details in a series of posts on X, the Embassy said that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran.

The embassy requested all the Indians in Iran to join the following link to receive updates on the situation, from the Embassy of India - https://t.me/indiansiniran .

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," it said on X.

Apart from this, the Embassy in Iran also asked Indians to 'avoid all unnecessary movements in Iran' and gave a call to follow the Embassy social media pages for updates. It also issued several contact numbers for communication.

Contacts numbers: For call only : 1. 98 9128109115, 98 9128109109

For WhatsApp: 2. 98 901044557, 98 9015993320, 91 8086871709.

3. Bandar Abbas: 98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: 98 9396356649

The advisory and the developments have come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia.

Earlier, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbing "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.

While Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. Iran called 'Operation True Promise 3' were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.

