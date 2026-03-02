Iran-Israel conflict: IDF claims it killed over 15 top Iranian officials — From Khamenei to IRGC commander, list here

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not the only one killed in the Israel-US strikes on 28 February. While Khamenei's death led to a leadership vacuum and mixed emotions among the people in the Islamic Republic, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed that it “eliminated” some of Iran’s most senior security and defence figures.

These include the Khamenei's top advisers, commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and officials linked to Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs.

On Sunday, 1 March, the IDF claimed that it “struck and eliminated 7 members of the top Iranian security leadership in Tehran and 40 senior commanders”.

Here's a list of senior officials who were reportedly killed in the Israel-US strikes since 28 February.

Credit: IDF shared list of Iranian official it claimed to have killed in strikes this week.

1. Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei

2. Abdol-Rahim Mosavi, Iranian Chief of Staff

3. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Past Iranian Chief of Staff

4. Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

5. Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (Emergency Command)

6. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force

Other top leaders killed: According to reports, including Iranian media IRNA and Tasnim News Agency, and Al Jazeera, Israel claimed to have killed these leaders as well:

1. Ali Shamkhani, close advisor to Khamenei and Representative of the Leader in the Supreme Defence Council

2. Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh

3. Mohammad Raad, Hezbollah's parliamentary faction

4. Basij Major-General Shahid Mohammad Shirazi, head of the office of the supreme commander of the armed forces

5. General Shahid Saleh Asadi, deputy for intelligence of the general staff of the armed forces

Mint could not independently confirm the deaths of all these leaders.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent that the US “had identified possible candidates to take over Iran, but they were killed in the initial attack.”

