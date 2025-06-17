Iran-Israel conflict: India sets up 24x7 control room in New Delhi; helpline established by Indian Embassy in Tehran

In view of the Iran-Israel conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday established a 24x7 control room in New Delhi. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also established an emergency helpline number to assist Indian nationals.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote: “A 24x7 Control Room has been established in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.”

The contact details of the control room are as under:

1800118797 (Toll-free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (WhatsApp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran, has set up a 24/7 emergency helpline with contact details below:

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649

cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Earlier on Monday, the MEA said in a statement that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.

The statement continued, "In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety."

The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran have issued advisories on their X handles in view of the situation.

"ADVISORY In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," the Indian Embassy in Iran's post on X read.

Israel launched a large-scale attack on Friday, targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran and other key locations. The strikes reportedly killed senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and destroyed vital infrastructure, including a nuclear enrichment facility located about 18 miles from Qom. In response, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles.

