Iran-Israel conflict: ‘We are in the middle of something terrible,’ says Donald Trump

In remarks on Iran, President Trump stated he had a deal that was ultimately turned down after extensive talks. He mentioned the possibility of meetings and expressed his distress over the current violence, indicating he has ideas in mind but prefers to finalize them last minute.

Updated19 Jun 2025, 06:18 AM IST
US President Donald Trump. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/Bloomberg

US President Trump commented on the ongoing Iran and Israel conflict, indicating he has plans in place but remains flexible.

Trump expressed regret over the missed deal, and said, “They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them. We talked about it for 60 days, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they had. It's late to meet, but they want to, and they want to come to the White House. I may do that... Anything could happen...”

He added, “I have a meeting in the war room in a while. We are in the midst of something terrible. I hate to see so much death and destruction.”

 Trump noted, "I have ideas as to what I could do, but they are not final. I like to finalise one second before it's due. Things change. Especially with war..."

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

