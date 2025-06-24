Iran-Israel news: Drone targets Iraq's Taji military base near Baghdad

An “unidentified drone” reportedly targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad, an Iraqi state news agency reported early on Tuesday, citing a military official. Another drone "fell near a generator", a government security spokesman Saad Maan confirmed.

“An unidentified drone targeted a post in the Taji base,” Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi told the official INA news agency.

The commander of Baghdad's operations said there were no casualties. However, a security source told AFP the first attack on a radar system at the Taji base caused only material damage.

Another drone fell in the Radwaniya district, 10 kilometres west of Baghdad International Airport, where US troops are deployed in a base as part of an anti-jihadist coalition, the source added.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched missiles at a US military facility in Qatar in retaliation for the American bombing of Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Iraqi security sources told AFP that "so far" Iran had not attacked bases hosting US troops in Iraq.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

But the status of a possible ceasefire remained unclear as attacks continued Tuesday.

Iran's foreign minister said that as long as Israel stopped its attacks by 4 a.m. local Tehran time Tuesday, Iran would halt its own. But nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel’s military warned its public that Iran had launched missiles towards it as sirens sounded.

In 2020, the US-led international coalition troops withdrew from the base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces. The base had historically held up to 2,000 coalition members.

The base, 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting US-led troops months before the withdrawal.