Iran-Israel news: ’Heavy cyberattacks’ hit nuclear facilities; pagers and walkie-talkies BANNED on Iranian flights

Iran also conveyed a message to Israel through European intermediaries "regarding its potential response to any future Israeli attack," Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday. The statement came after all "three branches of Iran's government" were hit by heavy cyberattacks.

Israel-Iran conflict: Here's what has happened recently 1. Firouzabadi, the ex-secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, was quoted by Iran International as saying that three branches of Iran's government - the judiciary, the legislature and the executive branch – were “hit by heavy cyberattacks, and their information stolen.”

He said cyberattacks also targeted nuclear facilities and other networks like fuel distribution, municipal networks, transportation networks, and ports. "These are just part of a long list of various areas across the country that have been attacked," the official was quoted as saying.

2. Meanwhile, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced a ban on bringing electronic communication devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies, into airplane cabins or checked baggage, except for mobile phones, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Iran International, airlines like Emirates and others in the region implemented similar restrictions following last month's explosion in Lebanon that involved Hezbollah's communication devices – pagers and walkie-talkies.

3. The United States announced new sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors on Friday in its first official response to the Islamic Republic's October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Friday's sanctions include blocks on Iran's so-called “ghost fleet” of ships and associated firms that span the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions that allegedly obfuscate and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia.

Additionally, the US State Department designated a network of companies based in Suriname, India, Malaysia and Hong Kong for allegedly arranging for the sale and transport of petroleum and petroleum products from Iran.

4. The European Union also plans to sanction a number of Iranian individuals and organisations connected to the Islamic Republic's transfer of missiles to Russia, Reuters reported citing a senior EU official.

5. Hezbollah said it launched a salvo of missiles at an Israeli military base on Saturday, as Israeli troops battled militants in Lebanon and Gaza on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The Iran-backed group said it struck an army base with missiles to the south of the city of Haifa. Hezbollah fighters were "targeting the explosives factory there with a salvo of... missiles", the group said in a statement as per AFP.

6. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has ordered residents of 22 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate north of the Awali River. In a message addressed to south Lebanese, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X: "For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice... Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk."

7. The war between Israel and Hezbollah has since September 23 killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, and forced more than a million to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, authorities said Friday that 60 people were killed in Lebanon and 168 were wounded in the past 24 hours, raising the total toll over the past year of conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah to 2,229 dead and 10,380 wounded.