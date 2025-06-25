Iran-Israel news: Iran's nuclear program only delayed by months; MEA welcomes ceasefire | 10 updates

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday welcomed the 'reports' of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that both nations have agreed to a truce.

Here are the top ten developments on the Iran-Israel updates: 1. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar.” MEA reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.

2. MEA also expressed concern over the recent hostilities, saying, “While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.”

3. A U.S. intelligence report suggests that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months after U.S. strikes and was not “completely and fully obliterated” as US President Donald Trump has said, according to two people familiar with the early assessment told the Associated Press.

4. Israel's account of the damage inflicted on Iran during the conflict includes the targeted killing of at least 14 scientists—an extraordinary blow to the intellectual core of Iran's nuclear program, AP reported.

5. In an interview with The Associated Press, Israel’s ambassador to France said the killings will make it “almost" impossible for Iran to build weapons from whatever nuclear infrastructure and material may have survived nearly two weeks of Israeli airstrikes and massive bunker-busting bombs dropped by U.S. stealth bombers.

6. A preliminary assessment by US intelligence has noted that American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend have delayed Tehran’s nuclear program by only a few months, according to three sources familiar with the findings, who spoke to Reuters.

7. Two of the sources told Reuters that the report was compiled by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon’s primary intelligence body and one of the 18 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community. They requested anonymity due to the classified nature of the information.

8. “US to open Jerusalem embassy on June 25 following ceasefire between Israel and Iran and home front command lifting all restrictions,” said an official statement, as reported by Reuters.

9. The Indian Embassy in Iran announced that it will be gradually winding down its evacuation exercise for Indian nationals, initiated after the escalated conflict in the region following Israel's military operations on the Islamic Republic, as a ceasefire deal was made between the two countries on Tuesday.

10. In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Announcement from Embassy of India, Tehran: Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran. Hence, the Embassy has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation. At the same time, Govt. of India is keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation & will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran.”

(With inputs from agencies)