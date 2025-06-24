Iran-Israel news: Flights resume in Qatar; IndiGo, Emirates issue fresh advisory

Several flights have reportedly resumed in Qatar after the Gulf country opened its airspace on Tuesday after a temporary shutdown.

The flight disruptions took place on Monday as Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest US military installation in the region.

The Qatari foreign ministry had then announed a temporarily shut down of its airspace. On Tuesday, Qatar announced the re-opening of its airspace.

Many airlines have now issued fresh advisory for its flyers follwoing the development:

IndiGo IndiGo issued a fresh advisory amid the Middle East crisis, saying, “As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes.”

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust,” the airline said.

Emirates Emirates also issued a customer advisory, saying, “Due to the recent regional situation, a number of Emirates flights were rerouted enroute to Dubai on 23 June, but there were no diversions. After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas.”

Qatar Airways Qatar Airways confirmed reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.