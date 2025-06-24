Iran-Israel news: Flights resume in Qatar; IndiGo, Emirates issue fresh advisory

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated24 Jun 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Nagpur, Jun 17 (ANI): An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat - Kochi - Delhi makes an emergency landing after a bomb threat was received, at Nagpur airport in Nagpur on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)
Nagpur, Jun 17 (ANI): An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat - Kochi - Delhi makes an emergency landing after a bomb threat was received, at Nagpur airport in Nagpur on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Grab)

Several flights have reportedly resumed in Qatar after the Gulf country opened its airspace on Tuesday after a temporary shutdown.

The flight disruptions took place on Monday as Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest US military installation in the region.

The Qatari foreign ministry had then announed a temporarily shut down of its airspace. On Tuesday, Qatar announced the re-opening of its airspace.

Many airlines have now issued fresh advisory for its flyers follwoing the development:

IndiGo

IndiGo issued a fresh advisory amid the Middle East crisis, saying, “As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes.”

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust,” the airline said.

Emirates

Emirates also issued a customer advisory, saying, “Due to the recent regional situation, a number of Emirates flights were rerouted enroute to Dubai on 23 June, but there were no diversions. After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas.”

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways confirmed reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.

"Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly. We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations. Please check http://qatarairways.com or our app before you travel. Your comfort and safety is our highest priority," it said.

