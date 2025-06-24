Iran-Israel conflict: Strong blasts rock Tehran, Araghchi says no deal yet as Trump announces ‘ceasefire’ | Top updates

A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, even as US President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran agreed to a "total ceasefire". However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was currently no ceasefire agreement with Israel, but said Iran would halt its military response if Israel stopped its strikes on Iran by 4 a.m. local time there.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Araghchi said in a post on X. “As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," he added.

Araghchi said if Israel stops its “illegal aggression” against Iran “no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Here's are all the top updates in the Israel and Iran war that you need to know:

1. US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire beginning at approximately 0400 GMT Tuesday that would bring about an 'official end' to the 12-day conflict.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform. Trump saie he hopes Iran, Israel will 'now proceed to Peace'

2. "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," US President Donald Trump added in his post.

3. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei said, “Those who know the Iranian people and their history know that the Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders.”

4. A series of powerful explosions rocked the Iranian capital Tehran in early hours of Tuesday, according to AFP correspondents on the scene. The blasts came around 2155 GMT, after the Israeli army called for residents of an area in central Tehran to evacuate.

5. Meanwhile, Iran called on Israelis to evacuate city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Iran media reported. "Urgent warning from Iran to evacuate the zone of Ramat Gan in the occupied territories," said Iran's Mehr news agency, referring to Israel, late on Monday.

6. Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites, with explosions ringing out in Doha and projectiles seen streaking overhead. Qatar said it 'successfully intercepted' missiles targeting US base.

7. There are no known American casualties, a US defense official said. "I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of US casualties," the official said.

8. Trump dismisses Iran strikes on US base as 'very weak' Trump says Iran gave 'early notice' of strikes on US base. "Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

9. Qatar announced on Tuesday the re-opening of its airspace, the Qatari aviation authority said, after Iran fired a series of missiles at the Gulf state targeting the US's Al Udeid base hosted there. "The Ministry of Interior confirms... that the security situation in the country is stable, and there is no cause for concern," the government said in a statement.

10. UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Iran's attack Monday against a US base in Qatar and urged again for diplomacy to end the conflict between Iran and Israel, his spokesman said. "From the outset of the crisis, the Secretary-General has repeatedly condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today’s attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

11. Amid the conflict, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, "We are seeking to pass a bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA", accusing the UN's nuclear watchdog of lacking objectivity and professionalism.

12. Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, several Indian airlines diverted flights or suspended operations due to airspace closures in Qatar and parts of the Gulf region.

Air India has announced a complete suspension of all operations to the Middle East and flights to and from North America and Europe until further notice. IndiGo announced on X that flights to and from several Gulf and West Asian destinations have been suspended effective Tuesday. Akasa Air also cancelled all flights to and from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi for June 23 and 24, 2025.