Iran-Israel war: Benjamin Netanyahu's son goes ‘missing’; Yair’s unusual silence on social media sparks speculation

As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, social media is flooded with rumours about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family. One of the most widely circulated claims involves his son, Yair Netanyahu.

Known for his outspoken presence on social media, Yair has frequently commented on political, media and global matters over the years. Reports suggest he has been staying in the United States, particularly in Miami, for an extended period.

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However, Yair has been missing from social media for a week now. Yair is known for being extremely active on X, with an estimated 1,13,000 posts to his name. He has historically posted multiple times a day. His last share was a repost.

The original post from a regular online user says, “I think we can finally close the discussion on the question of what the public reactions would have been if the government had initiated a move against Hamas at any point in time prior to October 7.”

Since then, Yair Netanyahu hasn’t posted anything online. The absence has allowed online speculations. As he went quiet for several days without any explanation, his followers quickly took notice.

The timing could not have been worse. His silence coincided with the viral rumours about his father's health and safety.

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Now, this online absence has added fuel to an already-charged social media atmosphere. Speculation about Yair's own well-being has started circulating rapidly.

However, none of these claims has been backed by any official statement or credible source. Misinformation, experts warn, spreads fastest when official communication is slow or absent.

US insider warns Meanwhile, a former US government insider has raised security concerns about Yair Netanyahu amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The official, identified as Stoffer, has warned that the son of a prominent political figure like Benjamin Netanyahu may face heightened risks during periods of intense geopolitical tension.

The insider has specifically advised that someone in Yair's position should avoid being out in public in large American cities, according to the Sunday Guardian.

However, according to Stoffer, these are precautionary observations and not indications of any confirmed or immediate threat. The comments have nonetheless added to the growing online speculation surrounding Yair Netanyahu's sudden disappearance from social media.