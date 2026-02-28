Iran-Israel ‘war’: Delhi airport issues advisories amid airspace closure as Middle East descends into chaos

Air travel between India and Israel was disrupted on Saturday, February 28 after Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights following military strikes on Iran. The move prompted airlines and airport authorities to issue advisories for passengers and operational updates, with several flights rerouted, diverted or suspended.

Advertisement

This advisories come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israel's announcement of a preemptive strike on Iran, with Defence Minister Israel Katz confirming the action on Saturday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also acknowledged America's involvement, stating that the US has begun ‘major combat operations in Iran’.

IndiGo's advisory India’s largest carrier IndiGo said that it is closely monitoring regional updates related to Iran and its airspace, signalling possible operational changes if the situation worsens.

“We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,” the airline said on X (formerly Twitter), urging flyers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Advertisement

IndiGo also said that in case of any impact on its operations, passengers will be informed promptly through their registered contact details.

Delhi Airport warns of disruptions Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Indira Gandhi International Airport, also issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of potential disruptions in flight schedules.

“Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East region, westbound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before leaving for the airport. For flight updates you may refer to our website," DIAL said in a X post.

Advertisement

"Your patience and cooperation are sincerely appreciated. Please rely only on official channels for verified updates on the situation,” it said.

Air India diverts flight In view of the closure of Israeli airspace, Air India diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai on Saturday after the aircraft was unable to proceed to its scheduled destination, news agency PTI reported.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is air returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," Air India said.

Advertisement

The flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was airborne for more than five hours, and the airline decided to return when it was in Saudi Arabian airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.