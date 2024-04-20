LIVE UPDATES

Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Iranian Foreign Minister warns Irael, ‘Our next response will be at maximum level if…’

4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: World leaders appealed for calm after reported Israeli retaliation against Iran added to months of tense spillover from the war in Gaza, with Iranian state media reporting explosions in a central province.