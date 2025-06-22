Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: US strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says, ‘IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO...’

Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran, as the country now directly joins Israel in its war against Tehran.

The direct involvement of the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran.

US and Israeli officials said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Trump added in a later post that he would address the national at 10:00 p.m. eastern time, writing “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday the United States that strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them.” And Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declared “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region."

Trump has vowed that he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, and he had initially hoped that the threat of force would bring the country’s leaders to give up their nuclear program peacefully.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s military said it was preparing for the possibility of a lengthy war. Iran’s foreign minister warned before the US attack that American military involvement “would be very, very dangerous for everyone.”