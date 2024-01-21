Iran-Pakistan missile spat: Is the West Asian conflict widening?

What did other global powers say?

The US condemned Iran’s strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan. “I think it is a little rich, for on one hand, Iran to be the leading funder of terrorism in the region, the leading funder of instability in the region; and on the other hand, (to) claim that it needs to take these actions to counter terrorism," said the US spokesperson. China urged both sides to exercise restrain. The two should “avoid actions that escalate the tension and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.