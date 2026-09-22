Iran’s 7-day Hormuz offer to US: ‘Not surrender’- What Tehran wants in return for reopening the strait?

US -Iran War: Iran has reportedly offered to open the Starit of Hormuz within the next seven days, albeit with a rider. In a diplomatic push, Tehran has conveyed to Washington DC that they would open the crucial merchant route, if US begins easing military pressure, according to Kyodo News report. The report cited a senior Iranian official and noted that the offer had been approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has chanted that diplomacy should turn military strength into political gains, as he said Iran would resist military, economic and media pressure from its enemies. “Diplomacy is not surrender. It is about turning strength on the battlefield into political gains,” Ghalibaf said at a ceremony in Tehran.

Iran Offers to Open Hormuz in Next Seven Days Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the UnitedS States begins easing military pressure.

The proposal was conveyed to Washington through mediators and calls for renewed negotiations toward a permanent end to hostilities.

Also Read | How Iran war, Hormuz closure forced Qatar to turn to US gas

Tehran plans to consult intermediary countries during the UN General Assembly, although the official ruled out a meeting between Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump.

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The senior Iranian official said the initiative has reportedly been approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council. Iran is seeking an end to the blockade of its ports and US military operations related to the strait, the official stated.

'Trump is facing a historic civilization' Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, sounding bullish on Iran's stance int he war, said negotiations were also a form of confrontation and that Tehran would not bow to pressure from US President Donald Trump.

“Trump is facing a historic civilization and a national and religious resistance,” he said, adding that the US president could not impose his power on Iran or its armed forces.

Sohar Port to Bypass Strait of Hormuz? Gulf trade has long centred on major ports such as Jebel Ali, Khalifa, Dammam, Hamad and Salalah. But US-Iran war around the Strait of Hormuz is prompting a rethink, with Oman’s Sohar Port emerging as a key alternative gateway, particularly for India.

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hormuz

Located on the Gulf of Oman and outside the narrowest part of the Hormuz chokepoint, Sohar offers shippers another route for moving cargo by sea and road into the Gulf.

A planned rail link to the UAE could further strengthen its role. The port is drawing interest from Indian logistics firms, manufacturers and exporters, while Saudi Arabia is also using ship-to-ship transfers off Oman’s coast to keep crude flowing to Asian buyers.

Why Strait of Hormuz Matters? The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea.

Its importance comes from the sheer volume of energy that passes through this narrow waterway: about 20.9 million barrels of oil per day moved through Hormuz in the first half of 2025, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of global petroleum liquids consumption, while more than one-fifth of global LNG trade also transited the strait.

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There are alternative pipelines through Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but they can replace only part of the seaborne flows.

This makes any sustained disruption at Hormuz a global supply problem, with the potential to raise crude prices, freight costs and, eventually, inflation. Asian economies, including India, China, Japan and South Korea, are particularly exposed because the majority of oil and LNG moving through Hormuz is destined for Asian markets.

The Iran war has turned that structural vulnerability into an immediate market risk. Since the conflict began on 28 February 2026, shipping through Hormuz has been sharply disrupted.

Reuters reported on 22 September that only two vessels passed through the strait on Monday, compared with around 125 large commercial vessels a day before the conflict.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.