Trump cancels US envoys' visit to Pakistan after Iranian FM Araghchi departs; peace talks in limbo?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation flew out of Pakistan's Islamabad on Saturday (local time) after holding talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials, Reuters reported.

While the details of the talks were scant, Araghchi laid out Tehran's demands and its reservations about Washington's positions as Islamabad made a renewed attempt to end a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and rattled the global energy markets.

According to a spokesman for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi was only meeting with Pakistani officials to convey the country's "observations", with no talks planned with the US delegation.

The development comes a day after Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for bilateral talks, a move that was seen to bring signs of a renewed peace deal between the US and Iran. While the Islamic Republic officials clearly stated that they have no plans to meet the US delegation, White House earlier said that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner would travel to Pakistan on Saturday.

The two countries have been at an impasse after Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow yet key waterway, responsible for transporting a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, while the US has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump cancels US envoys' trip to Pakistan Shortly after Araghchi and the Iranian delegation departed Islamabad, Trump told Fox News that he had cancelled a planned trip of Witkoff and Kushner for peace talks with Iran. He said, "I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing."

Earlier on Friday, Trump told Reuters that Tehran planned to make an offer aimed at satisfying Washington's demands, but added that he did not know what it entailed. He also declined to say who Washington was negotiating with, "but we're dealing with the people that are in charge now".

Iran lays out demands, sets position According to a statement posted on the minister's official Telegram account, Araghchi "explained our country's principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against Iran."

Asked about Tehran's reservations regarding the US's position in the talks, an Iranian diplomatic source in Pakistan said, "Principally, the Iranian side will not accept maximalist demands." Earlier, the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that Tehran had a chance to make a "good deal." He said, "Iran knows that they still have an open window to choose wisely," and added, All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways."