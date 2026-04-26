Iran's Abbas Araghchi returns to Pakistan amid uncertainty over second round of talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who left Pakistan just yesterday after meeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has again landed in the country for the second time. His visit to Pakistan has come amid an uncertainty over second round of negotiation talks with the United States.

In Pakistan, Araghchi had also met Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and other top officials.

After his meetings, the Iranian foreign minister left for Oman where he met and held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said. According to the reports, during the talks with al-Said, security of Strait of Hormuz and the end to Iran-US war was discussed.

The Iranian leader arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after completing a day-long visit to Oman, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting sources. According to the report, Araghchi will meet with senior Pakistani officials during his brief stay in Islamabad. After his meeting in Islamabad, the Iranian minister will leave for Moscow in Russia.

His visit to Pakistan has also come a day after United States President Donald Trump cancelled the visit of United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and United States Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner for talks with Iran.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I just cancelled the trip of my representatives" to Islamabad to meet with the Iranians.

"Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he added.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said in a post on X that his trip to Pakistan was “very fruitful”.

“Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy,” Araghchi had said.

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,509 people in Lebanon, where the Israel-Hezbollah fighting resumed two days after the Iran war started. Also, 23 people have been killed in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 US service members in the region and six UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been killed.