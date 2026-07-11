Iran's Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge: US targeting Iran's links to Russia China? Here's why it holds significance

The United States reportedly hit Iran's Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge as it unleashed renewed attacks on the Islamic Republic earlier this week. Aq Tekeh Khan is not any railway bridge in Iran but a critical piece of strategic infrastructure in the region that connects Iran all the way to Russia.

Advertisement

Cruise missile attack on Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge A railway bridge in northern Iran was damaged in a strike early Thursday, Iranian media reported, as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Mehr News Agency claimed that the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Golestan province was hit by a projectile, damaging the Gorgan–Incheh Borun railway line.

The Neynava Corps, a provincial operational unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces stationed in Golestan, later said in a statement that the bridge was struck by a US cruise missile.

Advertisement

No casualty was reported in the incident. The IRGC's Neynava Corps, however, warned that Iran would deliver a "crushing response" to the attack, Mehr News Agency reported.

Washington has not confirmed the strike, and the claim has not been independently verified.

The significance of Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge An analysis by Iran International stated that the attack on the bridge drew attention to a "lesser-known front" in the widening conflict. It termed it as a "battle over the transport corridors linking Iran to Central Asia, Russia and China."

The Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge is part of Iran’s northern rail connectivity with Turkmenistan and wider Central Asian networks, and serves as a primary branch of the eastern North-South Rail Corridor or China-Iran rail corridor.

Advertisement

Aq Tekeh Khan is located on the Agh Qala–Incheh Borun railway line. It connects Iran to the rail networks of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and ultimately Russia via the Incheh Borun rail border.

The North-South Rail Corridor originates in Golestan Province and the city of Agh Qala, crossing the Incheh Borun border roughly 70 kilometers north of the city to integrate with the transit networks of Central Asia and Russia.

In recent years, this path has emerged as one of Iran’s most vital transit gateways, playing a significant role in moving freight between Iran, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iran Wire reported.

Now, Incheh Borun serves as an important rail crossing and dry port in Golestan province. It connects southward into Iran’s national railway network and northward into the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran corridor inaugurated in 2014, according to Iran International.

Advertisement

The corridor, stretching from Kazakhstan through Turkmenistan into Iran, provides an overland connection between Iran and Central Asia, with links to Russia, China and wider Eurasian markets, the report added.

It complements the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and overlaps with China’s Belt and Road Initiative ambitions by offering alternatives to vulnerable maritime routes, the Iranian media stated.

For Iran, this northern railway artery is strategically valuable because it expands access to resource-rich Central Asian states and supports transit flows less exposed to Gulf chokepoints.

The route holds immense strategic value due to its ability to reduce transit times and costs, and offer an alternative corridor for trade between Asia and Europe.

It has also received intense domestic attention in recent years as a key mechanism for Iran to expand trade volumes amid international sanctions.

Advertisement

Freight trains from China have also moved along related corridors, underscoring the route’s place in broader East-West Eurasian trade, the report claimed.

Besides, the location of the Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge makes it relevant to military logistics, civilian trade, sanctions resilience and alternative transit routes, the Iran International reported.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Iran's Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge: US targeting Iran's links to Russia China? Here's why it holds significance